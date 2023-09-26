‘It’s My Birthday Today!’: Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Touching Himself In Resort’s Hot Tub

A naked Florida man was arrested for allegedly touching himself in a hot tub at a public resort, WPLG Local 10 News reported.

“IT’S MY BIRTHDAY TODAY!” – A Hialeah man was in his birthday suit on his birthday at a resort in the Florida Keys, according to deputies, and what he’s accused of doing in a hot tub has landed him in hot water with the law. https://t.co/UZNwjPcth3 — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) September 26, 2023

Police arrested Julio Daniel Rodriguez Coipel in Key Largo on Monday after he was accused of exposing himself to a female employee at the Playa Resort & Spa in August, Local 10 reported.

Witnesses alleged he was naked in the Florida Keys hot tub just before 7:30 a.m. during the Aug. 20 incident. A male employee reportedly confronted him after witnesses reported he was touching himself, per Local 10. Upon confrontation, Rodriguez Coipel reportedly screamed, “It’s my birthday today!” and ran towards U.S. Highway One before driving back to his Hialeah home in Miami-Dade County, according to Local 10. (RELATED: Video Allegedly Shows Florida Man Injecting Chemicals Into Neighbor’s Home After Complaining Of Noise)

Rodriguez Coipel, who did indeed turn 34 the day of the incident, was arrested on Overseas Highway in Key Largo and charged with indecent exposure, the outlet noted.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Media Relations Division did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.