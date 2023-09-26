Scantily Clad Britney Spears Does Bizarre Knife Dance As Dogs Look On In Horror

Britney Spears shared a deeply concerning video of herself dancing with seemingly sharp butcher knives to her Instagram account, Tuesday.

The star, clad in a skimpy top and what appeared to be a bikini bottom, danced aggressively with a knife in each hand, sweeping the weapons back and forth all around her body while maintaining an eerie smile on her face. Spears’ three dogs appeared in the background of the video, and could be seen acting scared and scampering away.

The famous singer kept twirling around with the knives, executing a dangerous series of spins and twirls.

She initially captioned the video, “I started playing in the kitchen with knives today 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️!!!” and turned off all comments, making it impossible for fans to share their thoughts about her bizarre performance.

She later returned to social media to edit her original post, adding the words, “Don’t worry they are NOT real knives !!! Halloween is soon 🙈🙈🙈 !!!”

The 41-year-old performer has been plagued by a long history of reports suggesting she has an obsession with knives, which makes this video more frightening for her loyal fans. (RELATED: Shakira Crowd Surfs And Hip Flicks Her Way To A Historic MTV VMA Win)

TMZ’s documentary, “Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom” contained a full report of her “fascination with knives” over the years. Her sister, Jamie, has also commented on the star’s dangerous use of knives as weapons, according to Page Six.

Spears’ knife-dance has been viewed over 250,000 times as of around noon on Tuesday.