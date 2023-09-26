‘People Are Upset’: Clinton Pollster Warns Biden That Surveys ‘Showing A Trend’ In Trump’s Favor

A former pollster for former President Bill Clinton said Tuesday that surveys “are showing a trend” in favor of former President Donald Trump in 2024 because “people are upset.”

Trump led President Joe Biden 52% to 42% in a potential head-to-head matchup, according to a Washington Post/ABC poll released Sunday, and the Post wrote in its article that the poll is “probably an outlier.” Penn said that Trump led in multiple polls, aside from the one released by the Post. (RELATED: Jesse Watters Jokes Corporate Media Reported Poll Showing 10-Point Trump Lead ‘Like They Were Covering A Funeral’)

“Our polls on the Harris poll and HarrisX are showing Trump up by four or five, other polls are showing by one,” Mark Penn told “America Reports” co-host John Roberts. “You know, polls are imprecise win a few points but I don’t think there’s any question that the polls are showing a trend in favor of Trump, against Biden, and they are showing that people are upset about economy, immigration, crime, generally whether or not their living standard is getting better or worse, and that there are a lot of voters out there who are unhappy with every day issues, which is why it’s often surprising to me how little time the politicians spend on those issues that are really driving the voters.”

WATCH:



The Post/ABC poll was conducted from Sept. 15 to Sept. 20, reached 1,006 adults and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5%. The poll found that only 30% of Americans approved of Biden’s handling of the economy and that only 25% felt the economy was “good” or “excellent.”

“Normally when you analyze a poll, if you think there is something wrong with the demographics or whatever, you correct … or do more interviews when you get something is that way,” Penn told Roberts. “You don’t publish it and say ‘but we don’t believe it because it gives us a finding that we don’t believe.’ Look, you know, polls are a snapshot in time but they do reflect what voters think and this is a tough time for President Biden in the polls.”

Biden currently has a 36.6% approval rating on the economy, according to the RealClearPolitics (RCP) average. Biden’s handling of inflation drew the approval of 32.5% of Americans with 65.2% disapproving, according to RCP.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.