REPORT: Authorities Investigate Sexual Assault Claims Amid Russell Brand Allegations

The Metropolitan Police’s Scotland Yard on Monday released a statement confirming they’ve launched an investigation into sexual assault claims after numerous women spoke out with allegations against actor Russell Brand, People reports.

Detectives confirmed no arrests have been made at the time of writing, according to the outlet. “Following an investigation by Channel 4’s Dispatches and The Sunday Times, the Met has received a number of allegations of sexual offenses in London,” police said in a statement cited by People. The department did not mention Brand by name in its statement, the outlet reported.

“We have also received a number of allegations of sexual offenses committed elsewhere in the country and will investigate these,” the statement continued.

Earlier in September, The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches published a joint investigation into allegations of sexual assault and rape against the famous actor.

Police said the matters they are investigating were “all non-recent.”

“We continue to encourage anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a sexual offense, no matter how long ago it was, to contact us,” Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy said in a statement, according to People. Furphy is heading the investigation.

“We understand it can feel like a difficult step to take and I want to reassure that we have a team of specialist officers available to advise and support,” he added.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson previously said no official complaints had been filed against Brand in relation to the sexual assault claims published in The Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches, People reported. (RELATED: Resurfaced Clip Shows Russell Brand Encouraging 15-Year-Old Girl To Have Sex-Themed Party)

They said they were in touch with media sources “to ensure that any victims of crime who they have spoken with are aware of how they may report any criminal allegations to police,” according to the outlet.

Four women have accused Brand of rape and sexual abuse, one of whom was reportedly 16 years of age at the time of the alleged incident. Sixteen is the age of consent in England and Wales.

Brand, 48, has denied all allegations against him. “Obviously, it’s been an extraordinary and distressing week, and I thank you very much for your support and for questioning the information that you have been presented with,” he said in a Twitter video on Friday.