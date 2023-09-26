Ron DeSantis Says Trump’s ‘Printing Of Trillions’ Caused Inflation And Biden Only ‘Added Gas To The Fire’

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took aim at former President Donald Trump during Tuesday’s episode of “The Ingraham Angle.”

Fox News host Laura Ingraham touted Trump’s economic record, saying that the median American saw their wages increase under his administration. DeSantis threw cold water on the praise, saying his economic policies resulted in inflation. (RELATED: DeSantis To Debate Newsom On Hannity)

“He made the decision to turn the country over to Anthony Fauci. Those decisions, I think, were bad. They were mistaken decisions. But that lead to the borrowing and printing of trillions of dollars. They did $4.2 trillion just in 2020 before Biden even took office. Of course, Biden added gas to the fire. But that is why people’s prices have gone up It’s because of what Washington did to inflate the currency, inflate the prices,” DeSantis said.

Ingraham agreed with DeSantis’ assessment that Trump-era COVID spending was out of control.

“But here’s the thing about this Laura. But he says, he says that he did everything right. He said he wouldn’t do anything different. In Florida, you know, we were listening to them, and then after a few weeks I’m like, ‘this is not right,’ and we went in our own direction. Our median income is still going up, even through COVID because we chose freedom over Fauci-ism,” DeSantis said.

Inflation has continued to be a pain point for most Americans. Sixty-seven percent of Americans say that their household income is falling behind the pace of inflation, according to polling.