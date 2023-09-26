Ukraine Said It Killed A Russian Fleet Commander. Then He Showed Up On A Video Call

Admiral Viktor Sokolov, the commander of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, appeared on video during a meeting between Russian defense ministers on Tuesday, days after Ukrainian special forces claimed to have killed him in a missile strike, Reuters reported.

🔊 UPDATE: Russia’s Black Sea commander appeared on video a day after Ukraine said it killed him. For more go to Reuters World News daily podcast https://t.co/i1gzbIK6Vp pic.twitter.com/f3UXjw1bWV — Reuters (@Reuters) September 26, 2023

Ukraine’s special forces announced Friday that they had killed Sokolov, along with 33 other high-ranking officers, in a missile attack on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Headquarters in Sevastopol on the Crimean Peninsula, per the outlet.

“After the strike on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, 34 officers died, including the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. Another 105 occupiers were wounded. The headquarters building cannot be restored,” Ukrainian officials said on Telegram, according to Reuters.

But then, on Tuesday, Sokolov appeared on a video call alongside Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu in a meeting televised by Russian state media, Reuters reported. (RELATED: Canadian Opposition Leader Demands Apology After Trudeau Approved Recognition Of Nazi-Linked Ukrainian Soldier)

Though it isn’t immediately clear when the video was filmed, Ukrainian officials did respond to the appearance of the Black Sea admiral.

“Since the Russians were urgently forced to publish a response with Sokolov allegedly alive, our units are clarifying the information,” Ukrainian special forces said on Telegram, according to Reuters.

Ukraine claimed to have killed Sokolov in a special operation entitled “Crab Trap,” which was timed to strike specifically while high ranking officials were meeting in Sevastopol, per CNN.