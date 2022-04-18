Viral Photo And Video Allegedly Show The Russian Warship Moskva Sinking In The Black Sea

New images allegedly show the Russian warship Moskva sinking in the Black Sea.

The Russians lost their powerful warship after the vessel was allegedly hit by a Ukrainian missile strike. The loss of the warship was considered a major game-changer in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Now, we allegedly have a look at it going down.

A photo making the rounds on Twitter allegedly shows the warship burning, and sea power research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute Sidharth Kaushal told The Independent, “I have examined the images and they are of the Moskva.”

He further added, “The placement of the radar — visible in the photo — the canisters for surface to air and surface to surface missiles and the hull form all seem to confirm that they are of a Slava-class cruiser, and thus must be the Moskva.”

You can see the photo in the tweet below.

Reportedly the Moskva on 4/15 pic.twitter.com/HstqXYUQJf — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) April 17, 2022

Furthermore, Rob Lee, who has been an incredible source of information during the war, tweeted a brief video that allegedly shows the Moskva on fire.

Video of the Moskva on fire before it sank after being targeted by Ukrainian Neptun missiles. https://t.co/qXXAlX9ZLf pic.twitter.com/WXBPD3RzTr — Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 18, 2022

It’s important to note that the Kremlin has not confirmed the authenticity of anything floating around social media, according to the same report from The Independent.

Given that information during a war is always very fluid, the situation should be treated with caution.

What we do know for sure is that the Moskva definitely sank, and the loss of the naval ship is a massive blow to the Russian navy. It’s nothing short of humiliating to lose a flagship, especially to a country with a much weaker military.

Keep checking back for the latest information on the situation as we have it.