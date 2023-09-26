Shocking Video Shows Two Suspected Muggers Apparently Beat And Rob Man In Broad Daylight

The shocking moment two men apparently jumped and robbed a Chicago pedestrian in broad daylight Monday was caught on film.

The pair of suspected robbers were milling about shortly before 3 p.m. near the 2000 block of North Damen, according to CWB Chicago.

The victim walks by the pair eating a slice of pizza. The men let him get a little bit in front of them before one of them apparently runs up beside him and apparently sucker punches him. Once the victim is on the ground, the two men apparently begin kicking and punching him.

Shortly before 3 o’clock Monday afternoon, two men attacked and robbed another man as he walked down a Bucktown alley. It was caught on video. (Discretion advised)#Chicago pic.twitter.com/Xl8eCuVwGf — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) September 26, 2023

The affair lasted a little longer than a minute. The victim can be heard screaming, “Get the f**k off me! A**holes!”

At one point an onlooker in a vehicle honks, but to no avail. The suspects ignore the car and apparently continue to beat the victim.

Finally, they remove the man’s backpack, apparently stomp on him one more time for good measure and casually stroll away. (RELATED: ‘Help Your Community First’: Democratic Council Members Push Back Against Mayor’s Plan To House Illegal Migrants)

Area detectives are investigating the crime, but so far they have no suspects in custody, NBC Chicago reports.

The victim was reportedly taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries. He was last listed in stable condition, according to NBC Chicago.