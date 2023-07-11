Delivery Man Robbed At Gunpoint, Pizza Gets Stolen: REPORT

Two suspects allegedly robbed a delivery man at gunpoint Monday in Missouri, allegedly taking the pizzas he had with him, according to KSDK.

The victim was delivering pizzas to a location in St. Louis, where two men met him at the door after he called the listed number, per KSDK News. One of the men allegedly pulled out a gun, while the other man stole the pizzas, the victim reportedly told police.

The suspects then allegedly made away with the pizzas in a late-model gray Jeep Cherokee, the outlet noted. The delivery man was reportedly not injured. (RELATED: REPORT: DoorDash Driver Loses Job After Cursing Out Disabled Vet For 25% Tip)

In a similar incident, a man was allegedly robbed of his clothes and phone in St. Louis while helping his Uber Eats employee friend during a delivery in April, according to KMOV.

A Kansas City man and his sister were sentenced in a federal court in May for their roles in the armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver. A third suspect in the robbery was killed in a shootout with the police, per a United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of Missouri press release.

A woman pleaded guilty in May to aiding and abetting the crime of robbing workers servicing an ATM in St. Louis, per KTTN.