Biden Team Live-Tweets GOP Debate Even As Corporate Media Says He’s Not Paying Attention To It

President Joe Biden’s official Twitter account commented on the GOP debate Wednesday despite reports saying he was not paying attention to the event.

Biden re-posted a tweet from his campaign that had a clip of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida criticizing former President Donald Trump for not attending Wednesday’s Republican presidential debate that aired on Fox Business Network. The Associated Press reported that Biden turned his attention to Trump at a series of fundraisers where he claimed Trump and his supporters were “determined to destroy American democracy.” (RELATED: ‘It Will Get Them Nowhere’: Fox Business Host Warns GOP Candidates To Not Spend Whole Debate Attacking Trump)

“Couldn’t agree more,” Biden said in the tweet.

DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former Republican Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey and Republican Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota attended the debate at the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

Trump holds a 42.2% lead over DeSantis among Republican primary voters in the Real Clear Politics average of polls from September 14 though September 26, drawing 56.6% of the vote, compared to 14.4% for the Florida governor.

Trump currently leads Biden by 1.1% in a RealClearPolitics average of polls in a general election matchup, drawing 45.4% of the vote to Biden’s 44.3%.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.