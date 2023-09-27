‘Age Of Disorder’: Bill O’Reilly, Tucker Discuss Who Has ‘Control’ Over Biden

Conservative political pundit Bill O’Reilly suggested that President Joe Biden doesn’t really run the White House during an interview with Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson released on Wednesday.

O’Reilly lamented that chaos rampant in the country and alleged that progressives staffing the Biden administration were to blame.

“We’re in the age of disorder. America has entered the age of disorder, and it’s because of the progressive movement. President Biden, in my opinion, is diminished mentally, doesn’t know what he’s really doing from day-to-day. You can see that in his public statements,” O’Reilly said. (RELATED: Dems Are Eyeing A Biden Alternative For 2024 As Concerns Over Age, Approval Mount)

“The progressives like that, because the people who control him inside the White House can tell him anything, and he’ll do it.”

O’Reilly said that former White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain and former top domestic policy advisor Susan Rice were the original two to pull Biden’s puppet strings. O’Reilly said their assistants took their place after their departure from the White House. The former Fox News host said they “basically tell Joe what to do and say.”

O’Reilly argued that the progressives are responsible for the “open border policy,” which has caused “chaos in New York” and “destruction of cities like El Paso.” He said that Biden will not enforce immigration laws because the progressives will not allow him to.

He argued that Biden has harkened in an “age of disorder” which has resulted in the emergence of Black Lives Matter, higher taxes, lax crime laws, and progressive indoctrination of children at young ages.

“The more money you take from people, the less power they have, and the progressives want to run everything, including telling your children what to think when they’re five years old,” O’Reilly said, “And most Americans don’t get it, because the press is working with the progressive movement and suppresses all this.”

Bill O’Reilly was fired from Fox News in 2017 amid a slew of sexual harassment claims. His former show, “The O’Reilly Factor,” routinely topped the ratings chart during his run. Carlson eventually took over his primetime slot on Fox and became the most-watched host on cable news.