‘How Dare You’: Mother Of Slain Deputy Rips Soros DA For Not Seeking Death Penalty Against Son’s Alleged Killer

The mother of a slain Los Angeles police officer admonished a George Soros-funded district attorney for refusing to seek the death penalty against her son’s alleged killer, local outlet ABC 7 News reported on Wednesday.

Officer Ryan Clinkunbroomer was shot while stopped in his patrol car at a red light outside the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station on Sept. 16, and two days later the suspect Kevin Salazar was arrested, according to ABC 7 News. Clinkunbroomer’s mother, Kim Clinkunbroomer, bashed George Soros-funded Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón after learning during a press conference that he wouldn’t be seeking the death penalty for Clinkunbroomer’s alleged killer. (RELATED: Blue City Passes 200 Homicides At Earliest Date In More Than 25 Years)

“How dare you, on national TV, tell me you’re not seeking the death penalty because it won’t bring my son back? My son’s not coming back, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t do your job,” Clinkunbroomer’s mother told ABC 7 News.

Salazar has been charged with murder with special circumstances and will face life in prison if convicted, according to ABC 7 News. Salazar allegedly has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, according to his sister Jessica Salazar.

There have been 83 ambush attacks on law enforcement in Los Angeles in 2023, with 15 officers shot fatally, according to a report from the Fraternal Order of Police.

Gascon made it through a recall effort in August 2022 after the effort failed to obtain the necessary number of signatures. The recall group accused Gascon of being “soft on crime” and directing prosecutors to “coddle criminals.”

Gascon received $2 million in financial backing from George Soros and reportedly refused to prosecute nearly 12,000 cases during his first year in office. The Los Angeles Association of Deputy District Attorneys, which represents prosecutors in Los Angeles County, voted in favor of Gascon’s recall.

“We have nothing but compassion for the family of Deputy Clinkunbroomer. They are experiencing an unthinkable loss. Nothing that can happen in the criminal justice system will ever repair the harm of losing someone so beloved,” Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told ABC 7 News in a statement.

“You can’t do this to families. We need to defend our law enforcement officers,” Clinkunbroomer told ABC 7 News.

Gascon did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

