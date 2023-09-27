iPhone Screenshot Undermines Cassidy Hutchison’s Claim That She Never Dated Matt Gaetz

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and the January 6 committee’s key witness, Cassidy Hutchinson, can be seen FaceTiming while lying in bed in an iPhone screenshot obtained by the Daily Caller.

The photo comes after Hutchinson denied Gaetz’s claim that he dated Hutchinson “for a few weeks when we were both single years ago.”

A source close to Gaetz confirmed the authenticity of the screenshot.

Gaetz revealed the alleged relationship in a statement to MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, who was set to interview Hutchinson about her forthcoming book, in which Hutchinson claims that Gaetz groped her on two occasions. “I don’t remember either of these events and based on Cassidy’s prior false statements, I doubt they occurred,” Gaetz said in response to the allegations.

Hutchinson, a former aide in the Trump White House, told Maddow during Monday night’s show that her “standards” would not allow her to enter a relationship with the Florida congressman.

“And I do not think that Matt Gaetz has the best track record for relationships” Hutchinson told Maddow. “I will say, on behalf of myself, I never dated Matt Gaetz. I have much higher standards in men.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Cassidy Hutchinson Begged Senior Trump Officials For ‘Financial Assistance’ After Being Subpoenaed By J6 Committee)

“Matt, frankly, is a very unserious politician,” Hutchinson continued. “We see that today with the ruckus that he is causing on Capitol Hill with the spending negotiations.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Text Messages Show Cassidy Hutchinson Referring To January 6 Committee As ‘BS’)

Hutchinson did not immediately respond to a Daily Caller inquiry about the screenshot.