Bob Menendez Pleads Not Guilty To Bribery Charges

Democratic New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez pleaded not guilty to bribery charges Wednesday during his arraignment at a Manhattan federal court, according to multiple reports.

Menendez and his wife were charged with three counts each stemming from his alleged acceptance of bribes, which included stacks of cash hidden in his home, a luxury vehicle, home mortgage payments and “over one hundred thousand dollars” worth of gold bars, to aid the Egyptian government and enrich three New Jersey businessmen, according to the indictment. His wife, Nadine Menendez, also appeared in court Wednesday.

After he was indicted Friday, Menendez immediately denied allegations, claiming that those behind the indictment campaign “simply cannot accept that a first-generation Latino American from humble beginnings could rise to be a U.S. Senator.” During a press conference Monday, Menendez claimed that the cash found stuffed in his clothing, closets and safe was taken from his savings account.

Hana pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Wednesday, according to the docket. (RELATED: ‘Eyebrow Raising’ Details In Bob Menendez Indictment Complicate Defense, Legal Experts Say)

Senator Menendez arrives at Manhattan federal court for his arraignment on bribery and extortion charges pic.twitter.com/QmWwsSmex1 — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) September 27, 2023

The senator, who temporarily stepped down from his role as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is increasingly facing calls to resign from other Democrats, including New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker. Legal experts previously told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the details presented in the indictment will make it difficult to defend.

“I think Senator Menendez is headed for prison,” criminal defense attorney and legal analyst Philip Holloway told the DCNF. “He’s facing a maximum of 45 years in prison so this may be effectively a life sentence for him.”

