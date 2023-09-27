Biden Administration To Deport Homeschooling German Family

A German family who fled to the U.S. 15 years ago is now facing deportation at the hands of the Biden administration, despite the administration granting temporary protected status to thousands of illegal immigrants.

Uwe and Hannelore Romeike were reportedly fined in Germany for homeschooling their children. They claimed asylum after German authorities reportedly seized their children and took them to public school. The Romeike family is facing deportation, since their asylum claim wasn’t granted.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is granting temporary protected status to hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans who illegally entered the U.S.

The homeschooling family probably isn’t voting for Joe Biden, but wait until the administration realizes the Venezuelans aren’t huge fans of socialism either!

