‘This Individual Will Kill And He Will Rape’: Rapist Released Early Now Suspect In Murder

Baltimore Police identified and are searching for a suspect released early from a first-degree sex offense conviction who is alleged to have killed tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere, according to The Baltimore Banner

Police found LaPere’s body with signs of blunt-force trauma on the roof of her apartment building in the Mount Vernon neighborhood on Monday, according to The Baltimore Banner. The alleged killer, Jason Dean Billingsley, has a rap sheet filled with previous offenses including first-degree assault in December 2009, second-degree assault in June 2011 and was paroled early from a first-degree sex offense conviction in October 2022 on good-time credits under the previous administration of State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, according to Newsweek. (RELATED: ‘Erosion Of Every Day Life’: Blue City Prosecutor Sues City For Failing To Clean Up Homeless Camps)

“This individual will kill and he will rape,” acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley told The Banner.

BPD announces 1st Degree Murder warrant for 32 y/o Jason Billingsley in the killing of Pava LaPere. WATF & US Marshals are actively attempting to arrest him. Billingsley is armed & dangerous. Contact 911 if you come in contact with this individual. https://t.co/6pFynzudRr pic.twitter.com/AqOZwN63sv — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) September 26, 2023

Worley said a first-degree murder warrant had been issued and that the police are actively searching for Billingsley, according to The Banner.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott spoke out against Billingsley’s early release on Tuesday. “There is no way in hell that he should have been out on the street,” Scott said according to NBC News. “When the police go out and do their job, as they did in this case … and the state’s attorney goes out and does their work, gets the conviction, the conviction should be the conviction. We are tired of talking about the same people committing the same kind of crimes over and over again.”

LaPere’s company, EcoMap, was created to be an online resource for creating business-related communities of shared interests. Companies can use EcoMap to find investors or similar companies, and it can also be used to find employment.

“Pava was not only the visionary force behind EcoMap but was also a deeply compassionate and dedicated leader. Her untiring commitment to our company, to Baltimore, to amplifying the critical work of ecosystems across the country, and to building a deeply inclusive culture as a leader, friend, and partner set a standard for leadership, and her legacy will live on through the work we continue to do,” EcoMap said in a statement, according to The Banner.

“She knew her stuff. But she was extremely kind, extremely compassionate and always made space for people in the conversation,” Delali Dzirasa, CEO of Fearless, a software development and digital services company, and mentor of LaPere, told The Banner.

Baltimore Police did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.