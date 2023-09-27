US National Parks’ Social Media Is Utterly Unhinged, Totally Addictive

Whoever the National Parks Service hired to run their social media needs to win some type of award for being the funniest person on the internet in 2023.

As a geography graduate, I am often asked “why.” Geography is not a common discipline for people to dig into here in the U.S., as most folks favor things like geology or archaeology for deeper investigations into the physical and human world. But to this, I say, it is a truth universally acknowledged that you know where you are with geography, even if it comes in the form of a joke.

And clearly, the U.S. National Parks Service knows how to do a jolly good geography joke. Here is a prime example:

At first I was a tree, now I’m petrified. Thinking all my wooden rings had turned to stone inside. I will survive…I will survive! 🎶 🎤 pic.twitter.com/jVSIxFE6rn — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) April 5, 2023

But not all jokes are best done with geography. Sometimes you’ve gotta get down with whatever trash Gen Z is on about to get them engaged in the wonders of the natural world. This Roman Empire post from Monday is particularly brilliant:

Parks are my Roman Empire… — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) September 25, 2023

And I’ll just leave this one here …

Ask us again. pic.twitter.com/5dzSlqN1Rj — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) September 12, 2023

The biggest mistake all brands and organizations make on social media is thinking anyone actually cares about what they have to say. The big "BREAKING NEWS" headlines you scroll by are literally just a trigger, a way to instill fear. While a lot of people will read the headline or the whole story, it's usually not exactly a healthy or fun use of their time (and likely has zero impact on their real lives).

But somehow, the U.S. National Parks Service is making social media fun again. I beg everyone who has ever used social media to go and follow them today. They definitely won’t let you down.