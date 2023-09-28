Appeals Court Rejects Trump’s Request To Delay Trial Set To Begin Early Next Week

An appeals court rejected former President Donald Trump’s request Thursday to delay his civil fraud trial.

The trial is scheduled to be held Oct. 2, and Judge Arthur Engoron will be presiding over it. The case stems from a Sept. 2022 lawsuit New York State Attorney General Letitia James filed against Trump and his family members over allegations of fraud while constructing his real estate business, according to The Associated Press (AP).

James has requested the judge ban Trump from conducting business in the state and is seeking $250 million in damages, The AP reported. James also asked for a five-year commercial real estate ban against Trump Organization and the former president, according to Reuters.

Engoron ruled Tuesday that Trump and The Trump Organization exaggerated his net worth and manipulated his assets, which deceived banks and insurance companies during operations, per The AP. Engoron also ruled Trump and his business associates lied on bank statements which allowed them to profit off of favorable loan terms and lower insurance premiums.

The judge further ruled for some of Trump’s business certificates to be rescinded, according to the ruling. Some of Trump’s companies have been removed out of his control.

The suit against Trump’s oldest daughter, Ivanka, was later dropped.

The former president denied all wrongdoing and accused James and Engoron of conspiring in a “political witch hunt” to interfere in the 2024 presidential election.

“In New York State Supreme Court, these cases take many years to get to trial,” Trump wrote in a Wednesday Truth Social post. “My Political Witch Hunt case is actually scheduled to start on Monday. Nobody can believe it? This is a “Railroading” job, pushed hard by the Radical Left DOJ for purposing Election Interference. A very SAD time for New York State, and America!”

Trump previously accused James of being “grossly incompetent” and of allowing “Murder, Rape and Drugs” to surge “out of control” in her state in a Sept. 22, 2022 statement when the lawsuit had been filed. (RELATED: Losing Track Of All Of Trump’s Legal Issues? Here’s A Quick Rundown)

“Racist A.G. Letitia ‘Peekaboo’ James, the failed Gubernatorial candidate, is now running second to strong crime fighter MICHAEL HENRY,” Trump wrote on Truth Social in Sept. 2022. “This could be a big upset because she has been a terrible A.G. when it comes to protecting the people of New York State. Murder, Rape, and Drugs are totally out of control-There has never been a more dangerous time than this. She is grossly incompetent, her staff knows it, and so does everyone else. MAKE NEW YORK SAFE AGAIN!!!”