DCNF Reporter Describes Conditions At Illegal Immigration Hotspot

A Daily Caller News Foundation reporter described conditions at Eagle Pass, Texas, which has become a hot spot for illegal immigration.

DCNF investigative reporter Jennie Taer showed video of Customs and Border Patrol agents cutting concertina wire placed on the border at the order of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas to allow illegal immigrants to enter the United States. Taer earlier posted video of Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s arrival to see conditions at the illegal immigration hot spot. (RELATED: ‘The Border Was Secured’: Texas Official Rips Biden Admin For Ordering Agents To Cut Fences)

WATCH:



“We’ve been seeing hundreds of migrants cross just this morning,” Taer told One America News Network White House correspondent Minca Paige during the appearance on the conservative news channel. “We’ve been here since 4:30 a.m. Right behind me, actually, my cameraman here Juan Mendoza is going to pull over, you can see Border Patrol cutting Texas Governor Greg Abbot’s concertina wire to block the crossing.”

Abbott posted video of the agents cutting a barbed-wire fence and lowering a rope for some illegal immigrants Sept. 21. Texas has been in a legal battle with the Biden administration over barriers erected by state agencies to reduce or deter illegal immigration.

“Under whose orders are these Border Patrol agents cutting these wires there?” Paige asked.

“It comes from DHS, it comes from the federal government,” Taer said. “And you know, a lot of them are very frustrated. I talked to many of them, and right now my phone has just been coming through with messages from them just about how horrible it’s been.”

Over 1.6 million illegal immigrants have been encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border during fiscal year 2023, according to data released by CBP, following 2.2 million encounters in fiscal year 2022 and 1.6 million in fiscal year 2021, while Fox News reported another 600,000 migrants evaded CBP in fiscal year 2022.

