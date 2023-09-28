Elon Musk Visits Illegal Immigration Hotspot At Southern Border

Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk visited the U.S.-Mexico border near Eagle Pass, Texas Thursday, according to video shot by a Daily Caller News Foundation reporter.

DCNF investigative reporter Jennie Taer shot video of Musk’s arrival and posted it on Twitter Thursday. Musk arrived in the area amid a surge of border crossings by illegal immigrants this month, including a group of over 2,000 at Eagle Pass on Sept. 18 that was caught on video. (RELATED: ‘That’s On You’: Sen. Katie Britt Blasts Reporters For Ignoring Border Crisis)

The moment Elon Musk arrived at the border @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/y8ak2KbtPR — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) September 28, 2023

Musk also posted a four-minute video on Twitter showing the situation at the border Thursday, saying “I’m at Eagle Pass, I just arrived, and we’re just going to go around and talk to the major officials and law enforcement and what not that are here and just kinda eyeball the situation and get a sense about what’s going on.”

At Eagle Pass discussing the border crisis https://t.co/Gt30ifvvFk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 28, 2023

“This is real-time, unfiltered, there’s no preconditions, no nothing,” Musk, who was accompanied by Republican Rep. Tony Gonzalez of Texas, added. “What you see is what I see.”

Musk uploaded a second video to Twitter, where Gonzalez guided him where they saw a group of illegal immigrants being processed by United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Over 1.6 million illegal immigrants have been encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border during fiscal year 2023, according to data released by CBP, following 2.2 million encounters in fiscal year 2022 and 1.6 million in fiscal year 2021, while Fox News reported another 600,000 migrants evaded CBP in fiscal year 2022.

“Let me preface this by also saying that as an immigrant to the United States, I am extremely pro-immigrant, and I believe that we need a greatly expanded legal immigration system and we should let anyone in the country who is hard-working and honest and who will be a contributor to the United States,” Musk said. “We should have expedited legal approval for anyone who falls into that category.”

“But then, by the same token, we should not be allowing people into the country that are breaking the law,” Musk continued.

Taer posted a second video showing more illegal immigrants entering the United States during Musk’s visit.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.