‘Trump Lives Rent-Free’: GOP Rep Blasts Committee Dems For Drifting Off Topic

Republican Michigan Rep. Lisa McClain blasted Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee for attempting to make the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden about former President Donald Trump.

McClain said Democrats are using former President Donald Trump to distract from the impeachment inquiry into whether the president engaged in an influence-peddling scheme to benefit his son, Hunter, and his overseas business dealings.

“I love the fact that Trump lives rent-free in the Democrats’ heads everyday. That is a beautiful thing, even though we’re here talking about the impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden,” McClain said during Thursday’s House Oversight Committee hearing.

McClain then cited several pieces of evidence that Biden has involvement with his family’s business dealings in foreign nations. She said Biden was “directly involved” in the U.S. policy to target corruption in Romania while he served as vice president, where he delivered an anti-corruption speech in May 2014 and met with the Romanian president at the White House to discuss the efforts in September 2015. (RELATED: ‘Listen!’: All Hell Breaks Loose As Dem Motions To Bring Rudy Giuliani Into Impeachment Hearings)

Romanian oligarch Gabriel Popoviciu began paying Hunter Biden and his business associate, John Robinson “Rob” Walker, through his company just five weeks after the then-vice president met with the Romanian president.

The younger Biden and his business associates $3 million through holding company Bladon Enterprises, a Cyprus-based LLC he used to conduct business, from 2015 to 2017, according to bank records made public by the Oversight Committee in May. The payments were allegedly sent to Walker’s LLC, Robsinson LLC Inc., and he allegedly wired more than $1 million to Biden family accounts. McClain said sixteen out of seventeen of those payments were wired to Robinson LLC Inc while Biden served as Vice President.

“Now I think most Americans would find it suspicious that ironically, these payments ended shortly after Joe Biden left office,” McClain said. “Another coincidence.”

Popoviciu was convicted by Romanian anti-corruption authorities in 2016 for corruption related to a land use development project in Bucharest, The New York Times reported.