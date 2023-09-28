The Writers’ Strike Is Over, And You Know What That Means — The Bloviating Late-Night Hosts Are Back

To the joy of literally no one but themselves and probably their wives, late night hosts will return to work after the Hollywood writers’ strike concluded Wednesday.

No one outside of maybe like 200 writers, who were actually out of a job, really cared when the strike would end, but now we all have to deal with late night hosts returning to work — though the purpose and output of their “work” still remains unknown. Failed comedians and actors-turned-hosts Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and John Oliver will return to their sets starting Sunday and Monday, according to The Associated Press (AP).

The one upside to their return is these insufferable, prevaricating clowns will probably (hopefully) halt production of this podcast idea they had. I doubt the thing would have worked since all these men are more comfortable speaking into thin air than they are listening to anyone.

Saudi Comedians Roast Biden And Harris Like ‘SNL’ Never Would | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ Idk if this is funny or really, really scary… https://t.co/Mxw7kR2lzV — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) April 12, 2022

It’s pretty audacious Fallon is being allowed to return to work. Rolling Stone profiled Fallon’s alleged abhorrent behavior and couldn’t find a single person to say anything nice about working with the tragically unfunny and untalented court jester. Not even his employers at NBC had anything nice to say, which makes me wonder what he’s got on them to keep his show. (RELATED: The Last Time Hollywood Writers Went On Strike, Trump Got Elected President. Yes, Really)

Let us all pray NBC and these other networks finally figure out what a waste of time and money these shows are, and start programming for what people actually want.