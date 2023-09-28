Lizzo Accuses Alleged Victims Of Unethical Conduct Amid Lawsuit, Requests Dismissal

Lizzo asked the Los Angeles Superior Court to dismiss harassment lawsuits filed against her, citing that her dancers engaged in unethical legal practices, Page Six reported.

The famous singer filed legal documents obtained Thursday, by Page Six, and called the claims made against her “ridiculous.” Lizzo’s attorneys wrote at least 31 lines of defense that explain why they believe the lawsuits against her should be dismissed. She denies “each and every allegation” made against her, and has requested a jury trial, according to Page Six.

Lizzo’s documents alleged the ex-dancers that filed harassment charges against her are “guilty of unclean hands,” which is a legal term that accuses the plaintiff of participating in measures that are “unethical in relation to the subject of the lawsuit,” according to Page Six.

The famous singer’s defense is in response to allegations made by dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, as well as dance captain Shirlene Quigley. They alleged that Lizzo was guilty of sexual and religious harassment, and claim she forced them to work in a hostile work environment that included disability discrimination, among other complaints, Page Six reported.

Lizzo was accused of forcing her staff to attend sex shows, and pressuring them to “take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas,” according to Page Six.

An employee named Asha Daniels also filed suit against Lizzo and her team, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Lizzo Breaks Her Silence In Alleged Sexual Harassment Case)

Recently filed court documents revealed that Lizzo fired back, saying her accusers “ratified, acquiesced, condoned and/or approved of the acts” they mentioned in their lawsuit, according to Page Six. The star’s attorneys allege the dancers failed to “mediate in good faith.” They maintain that there is no evidence the dancers suffered any damages or losses.