Women Are Apparently Buying Fake Belly Buttons To Make Their Legs Look Longer

Women are apparently slapping fake belly buttons onto their bodies to give the appearance of increased height in an insane new trend.

The trend originated in China and involves placing a fake belly button sticker a few inches above the real navel, Malaysian news outlet The Star reported Sept. 14.

Fake belly buttons sold as quick fix for women who want legs to look longer https://t.co/AlobHthGrF pic.twitter.com/FPv1YScwdv — New York Post (@nypost) September 28, 2023

Once the false navel is in place, all one has to do is pull one’s skirt or pants up over the real belly button and voila, any woman can add inches of height thanks to the power of optical illusion.

“Fans of the trick claim that a belly button raised by around 10 [centimeters] will allow a skirt or pair of pants to be pulled up by the same amount, subsequently lengthening legs and slimming the silhouette,” according to The Star.

The newest trend in vanity is women using fake belly button stickers that apparently help make their legs look longer. https://t.co/YpQubxcuWa — 92.5 KGB (@kgbfm) September 23, 2023

Consumers can purchase as many as 30 of the false belly buttons for under a dollar on Chinese e-commerce platforms, the outlet reported. (RELATED: ‘I Love Seeing A Real Face’: Supermodel Pushes Back Against Cosmetic Surgery)

Some influencers use makeup to blend the faux buttons and make their augmentation look even more authentic, according to The Star. Users posted footage of their take on the height hack on popular Chinese social media service, Xiaohongshu.

“It’s not a fake belly button patch, it’s a tool to lengthen short legs!” one user wrote, according to The Star. “Every beauty has two belly buttons! Here’s the secret to lengthening your legs!” another posted.