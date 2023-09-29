Ammo Company ‘Celebrates’ Dianne Feinstein’s Death By Offering ‘Free Shipping’ To California

An ammunition company “celebrated” the death of Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein by offering customers a discount, according to a Twitter post.

In a post on Twitter, Fenix Ammunition, based out of Michigan, said it would be offering “free shipping” to customers in California.

“To celebrate the death of @SenFeinstein, we’re offering free shipping on ammunition to California customers today through October 31st,” the company wrote in its post. Feinstein died Thursday at the age of 90 at her home in Washington, D.C.

“Simply select ‘Good Riddance, Dianne’ at checkout!” the post from the company continued. “Evil authoritarians should be mocked in death the same as they are in life.” (RELATED: Dems Wheeled Feinstein Out For One Last Vote Hours Before Death Despite Her Feeling Ill That Morning)

Several Twitter users responded to the company’s post by pointing out they believe it went “too far” and was written in poor taste.

“Don’t be these guys,” one Twitter user wrote. Another Twitter user pointed out, “You cannot fight what you see as evil with evil in return. Unfollowed.”

Elected in 1992, Feinstein had been the oldest sitting U.S. Senator at the time of her death. She was seen as a supporter of the women’s rights movement and helped lead the movement to ban assault weapons during the Clinton administration.

During the last couple of years, her health began to decline and drew concerns from people. In May, Feinstein returned to the Senate in a wheelchair after being absent for two months due to complications from a shingles diagnosis. Feinstein asked, “Where am I going?” at the time.

In July, a hot mic caught Feinstein being instructed to “just say aye” during a key defense vote. Prior to her death, Feinstein had decided not to seek reelection.