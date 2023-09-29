Dems Wheeled Feinstein Out For One Last Vote Hours Before Death Despite Her Feeling Ill That Morning

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein was wheeled out Thursday for one last vote despite being sick and dying hours later.

News broke Friday that Feinstein passed away at the age of 90, with The Hill reporting Feinstein died Thursday night at her Washington D.C. home, though it is unclear what the final cause of death was.

Feinstein, however, voted for a final time on Thursday in favor of a motion to proceed to a funding bill for the Federal Aviation Administration.

Illinois Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin said Thursday that Feinstein wasn’t feeling well, according to The Hill.

“She didn’t feel well this morning,” Durbin said Thursday, according to The Hill, adding that Feinstein was unable to attend a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

Feinstein was the oldest sitting senator at the time of her death, having began her tenure in 1992. (RELATED: Hot Mic Reportedly Catches Dianne Feinstein Comment About Amy Coney Barrett’s Religion)

Feinstein’s health had become a concern in recent years. She returned to the Senate in May in a wheelchair and reportedly asked people “where am I going?” A hot microphone caught Feinstein being told to “just say aye” during a key defense vote in July.

Feinstein announced shortly before her health began to fail that she would not seek reelection.