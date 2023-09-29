‘Deep, Deep Voodoo’: Larry Elder Breaks Down The Democrats’ Dilemma With Feinstein’s Seat

Republican presidential candidate Larry Elder shared his thoughts on how Democrats will handle California Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s death on Friday’s episode of “The Ingraham Angle.”

Host Laura Ingraham pointed out that Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom promised in 2021 to replace Feinstein with a black woman in the event she stepped down. Elder responded that the Democrats are a “race and gender party” obsessed with pandering to various identity groups. He pointed out that President Joe Biden pledged to appoint a black woman to the Supreme Court and that he picked a black female vice president. (RELATED: Democrat Rep. Barbara Lee Slams Gavin Newsom Over Potential ‘Token’ Senate Appointment)

“Now, if he reneges on his promise, he is in deep, deep voodoo. By the way, he added a caveat, and that is that he won’t appoint somebody who’s a black female who’s currently running. That means, he excludes Barbara Lee,” Elder said.

He claimed that Lee put out a tweet which expressed her dissatisfaction that Newsom’s conditions would not benefit her. Elder claimed Lee has no problem with benefitting from racial preferences, but does not want someone else to benefit from those preferences at her expense.

Elder floated that an “ideal scenario” would be Newsom appointing Vice President Kamala Harris to the Senate. Newsom, in exchange, would then join Biden’s ticket as vice president. However, Elder said the “problem” is that Harris has ambitions to be president.

Feinstein died on Thursday at the age of 90. The late Democratic California senator voted for the final time on Thursday, just hours before her death. Newsom has yet to appoint Feinstein’s successor, but possible candidates include San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price, and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.