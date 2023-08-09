Dianne Feinstein Hospitalized After Falling

Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein was briefly hospitalized Tuesday after tripping and falling at her home in San Francisco, her office confirmed.

“Senator Feinstein briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home. All of her scans were clear and she returned home,” a spokesperson said in a statement. The senator’s fall was first reported by TMZ.



The oldest sitting U.S. senator, Feinstein has already announced that she will not run for reelection in 2024. Several news outlets have reported that she struggles with memory, and she has repeatedly struggled to perform her duties in committee hearings. Feinstein’s daughter Katherine currently holds her power of attorney.

