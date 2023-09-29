Forensic Accountant Says Hunter Biden Got Over Twice The Salary From Burisma That US Oil Giant Paid Directors

A forensic accountant who testified before Congress said Friday Hunter Biden’s salary from Burisma was more than twice what a major oil company paid its directors.

Bruce Dubinsky testified at a Thursday House Oversight Committee hearing about “The Basis for an Impeachment Inquiry of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.,” which was part of the panel’s investigation into the handling of the probe into Hunter Biden’s business dealings. Hunter Biden was appointed to the board of Burisma in 2014, when Joe Biden was vice president. (RELATED: Former DOJ Official Explains How Hunter’s Cash Transfers Could Land Joe Biden In Legal Hot Water)

WATCH:



“I was just curious. Hunter Biden was receiving a million dollars a year to be on the board of Burisma with no known expertise for an oil company,” Dubinsky told “Fox and Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade. “I just went and looked at the same year, 2015, for Exxon Mobil. Their average compensation for their directors, their independent directors, was about $350,000 a year.”

“So you have to ask yourself, almost two and a half times the rate, what is Burisma paying Hunter Biden for and why?” Dubinsky continued. “What’s being given in exchange for that? Was it just the illusion of access to Washington, as that’s the story now, or was there something more?”

During Thursday’s hearing, Democrats claimed there was “no evidence” that President Joe Biden benefited from Hunter’s deals. Witness testimony, text messages and emails contradict those claims and denials by Joe Biden of involvement in Hunter’s deals.

“If I just gave you this case and you didn’t even know the names and I said I lay this out in front of you as a forensic accountant, is there a reason for investigation?” Kilmeade asked Dubinsky.

“Absolutely,” Dubinsky responded. “When you see this kind of money being moved around in short periods of time, money coming in, large sums of money, millions of dollars coming into an account and being rapidly moved from that account to two other accounts and then distributed to the son of the then-Vice President Biden and now President Biden, absolutely. And if you take the names away, I don’t care who it is, whether it’s somebody on the other side of the aisle, I would do that investigation.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.