ROOKE: Democrats Should Be Ashamed Of The Sad Tragedy Of Dianne Feinstein

Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein recorded her last vote in the U.S. Senate less than 24 hours before dying Thursday at 90 years old. In the last years of her life, she clearly struggled mentally and physically to keep up with her day-to-day life. Still, when the Democrats needed her face or her voice or her vote to push their agenda forward, her staff would dutifully wheel her out in service to the party.

Naturally, Democrats spent the morning following her death announcement praising Feinstein’s political career. “Sen. Dianne Feinstein was a friend, a hero, a leader who changed the Senate and America for the better[.] Mourning this tremendous loss—we’re comforted in knowing how many mountains she moved, lives she impacted, glass ceilings she shattered[.] America’s a better place because of her,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer posted on Twitter.

Dianne Feinstein returned to the Senate today. In a wheelchair. This is your Democrat Party. Power at all costs. ALL COSTS. pic.twitter.com/LNiOvBzyTD — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) May 11, 2023

“Heartbroken to learn of the passing of my dear friend Dianne Feinstein,” former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi posted. “Her indomitable, indefatigable leadership made a magnificent difference for our national security and personal safety, the health of our people and our planet, and the strength of our Democracy.”

Pelosi also wrote that it was a “great honor to serve alongside” her fellow Californian.

The way Democrats talk about Feinstein’s legacy, one would assume they cared about her deeply. But you don’t allow the people you love to be used for political gain. They claimed to care about her life and accomplishments but refused to let her end her life with dignity.

In July, Democratic Washington Sen. Patty Murray was caught on a hot microphone instructing Feinstein how to vote on a funding bill for the Department of Defense. (ROOKE: There’s A Way To Fix How Poorly Single Women Vote, And It Isn’t Repealing The 19th)

“For me to say I would like to support a yes vote on this. It provides 823 billion. That’s an increase of 26 billion for the Department of Defense. And it funds priorities submitted,” Feinstein says in video of the incident before an aide whispers in her ear. The microphone then picks up Murray telling Feinstein, “Just say ‘aye.'”

Asked to vote on the defense appropriations bill, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) begins giving a speech: “I would like to support a ‘yes’ vote on this. It provides …” Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA): “Just say aye.” pic.twitter.com/Gw2eZ9rEMv — The Recount (@therecount) July 27, 2023

Two months earlier, in May, Feinstein was transported to the Senate in a wheelchair by aides, visibly frail and confused despite a statement from her office claiming she was “prepared to resume [her] duties in the Senate.” Schumer was there to greet her. She looked befuddling, asking him, “Where am I going?” followed by, “I’ve got something in my eye.”

It was obvious that she came back to work despite her condition to be the critical deciding vote on the Judiciary Committee.

Dianne Feinstein, 89, returns to the Senate after being absent since February and recovering from shingles pic.twitter.com/FcMJr7ddni — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 10, 2023

Regardless of what you think about Feinstein’s record, there is an unmistakable hatred for the elderly in our society. Americans are so used to throwing their aging parents in nursing homes and overlooking their mistreatment for the sake of convenience that no one questioned whether or not Feinstein was the subject of elder abuse every time she was taken from the comfort of her home to attend the Senate.

Democrats have no remorse for how they treated the woman they call “inspirational” and a “trailblazer.” Feinstein should have been allowed to retire to one of the mansions she bought using the millions of dollars she “earned” from stock market trading. Instead, despite decades of loyalty to the Democrats, she was forced to end her life as a tool of the party.