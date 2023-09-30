Popeyes Employee Fired After Allegedly Shooting At Customer In Drug Deal Gone Wrong

A Texas Popeyes employee was fired after allegedly shooting a customer in an alleged drug deal gone wrong, KPRC2 reported Wednesday.

Yadiel Gonzalez allegedly used his time on the clock at the fast food chain to sell weed, according to KPRC2.

Speaking on the alleged side hustle, Capt. Buddy Gheen of the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said, “If an individual comes into the restaurant or a vehicle comes through the drive-thru with the smell of marijuana” Gonzalez “would pass them a phone number and let them know he is selling the marijuana himself,” the outlet reported.

One of Gonzalez’s alleged customers apparently decided he did not feel like paying, KPRC2 reported.

It’s been a lot of drama in fast food in Houston this week. A Popeyes employee is behind bars, accused of shooting at a customer who attempted to steal from him during a drug transaction on Wednesday, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 4.https://t.co/lat1c1tG7C — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) September 28, 2023

A fight allegedly broke out as a man, still unidentified by police, reportedly tried to steal Gonzalez’s allegedly drug-filled backpack, according to KPRC2. (RELATED: Remember ‘Terio at Popeyes’? He’s Now A College Football Player Who May Have Just Landed A Deal With Popeyes)

The pair reportedly moved outside where the man took off, when Gonzalez allegedly fired off multiple shots from behind. The man’s condition remains unknown, the outlet reported.

Police soon arrived, found the backpack in the trash and arrested Gonzalez, who faces a slew of charges from evidence tampering to illegally carrying a weapon, KPRC2 reported.

Popeyes, in a statement obtained by KPRC2, confirmed Gonzalez’s firing after the incident, along with the franchise owner’s cooperation with law enforcement.

In 2023 customers allegedly assaulted Popeyes employees at Massachusetts and California outlets. One of the chain’s Memphis-area outlets was temporarily closed due to roaches.