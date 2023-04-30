Customers Assault Popeyes Employees And Vandalize Restaurant After Getting Wrong Order: Police

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts are looking for two suspects they say vandalized a Popeyes restaurant after assaulting employees who allegedly gave them chicken sandwiches without jalapeños Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say they rushed to the scene at 4:30 pm after receiving reports of the two men destroying restaurant property. By the time police arrived, however, the suspects had fled in a small gray car.

The unruly customers threatened the cashier, threw food at the employees and destroyed a TV, computer and cash register before shattering the drive-through window with a rock, witnesses told police. (RELATED: Man Goes Ballistic At A Popeyes Over Chicken Sandwiches In Crazy Viral Video)

“I don’t think they should deal with that,” one customer told WBZ News. “That’s unacceptable. We appreciate our workers putting in the work every day. They have a lot of patience.” He added, “It’s unfortunate, man. We shouldn’t be acting all barbaric and stuff, you know. Let’s be civilized.”

After the attack, employees shut the restaurant’s doors, posting closed signs on the drive-through speakers.

“It’s a little unnerving,” local resident John Joyce said. “It’s too bad because now I have to look for supper somewhere else. Just because you don’t get their way and they don’t like it. It’s not acceptable. I’m sorry for the owners that they closed.”

Employees gave Worcester police a surveillance video of the violent attack they hope will help investigators catch the suspects, WBZ reported.

“I’m kind of surprised that somebody would do that inside of a business,” Joyce said. “I mean, it seems less and less respect for everybody now.”

The attack is currently under investigation.