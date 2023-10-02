Biden’s Support Among Minority Voters Is Plummeting As Trump Gains Ground: POLL

President Joe Biden is losing substantial ground with minority voters while former President Donald Trump is gaining significantly, according to a poll released on Monday.

Biden’s support among black, Latino and Asian voters fell from 63% in July to 47%, according to the Monmouth University Poll. Trump’s support among these demographics rose from 23% to 33% during the same time period. (RELATED: ‘Discouraged’: Focus Group Of Minority Voters Express Dismay With Biden’s Job Performance)

NATIONAL POLL: Few voters are enthusiastic about the idea of either Joe Biden (32%) or Donald Trump (37%) becoming the 2024 nominees. However, there is greater enthusiasm within their own party bases, especially for Trump.https://t.co/ENnP7pqRuL pic.twitter.com/KcLyIzw3aj — MonmouthPoll (@MonmouthPoll) October 2, 2023

Biden won the 2020 presidential election with support from over 70% of nonwhite voters, according to The New York Times. Democratic Party officials are becoming increasingly worried that Biden will cost them the 2024 election, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“It would be irresponsible for us to not be concerned at this point,” a Democratic National Committee official told the WSJ. “People can be hopeful about what the result is going to be. But we don’t have any evidence as to why we should be hopeful. The polling is bad. The approval ratings are bad. We know about concerns about both the president’s age and about the vice president if she were to take over.”

The poll also found that 76% of voters view Biden as “too old,” which is close to the percentage recorded in a September WSJ poll. Although Trump is only three years younger than Biden, only 48% of voters believe he is too elderly.

The Monmouth poll was carried out via telephone between Sept. 19 and Sept. 24 and included 814 American adults, but the question results pertain to 737 registered voters. It has a 4.5% margin of error.

The Biden campaign and the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

