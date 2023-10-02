Couple, Dog Killed In Grizzly Bear Attack At Banff National Park

Two people and their dog were found dead at Banff National Park on Saturday after a grizzly bear attack.

A GPS device alerted Parks Canada on Friday night, indicating a bear attack was happening within the Red Deer River Valley region west of Ya Ha Tinda Ranch in Canada’s Banff National Park, according to Reuters. Due to poor weather conditions, an emergency team reportedly could not fly to the location via helicopter, so they traveled by ground during the night.

When the team arrived at the scene, they reportedly found two individuals who were deceased and believed to be a couple. The victim’s identities have not been released, according to CBS News. Their family dog was also killed during the attack.

“They lived for being in the backcountry and were two of the most cautious people I know. They knew bear protocol and followed it to a tee,” a family member told CBC News. (RELATED: Wild Video Shows Man Going Full Hand-To-Hand Combat With A Bear)

The area around the scene was closed and will remain that way until further notice.

“This is a tragic incident, and Parks Canada wishes to express its sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims,” officials said, according to CBC. The bear responsible for the attack was later found and euthanized after it continued to display aggressive behaviors, Parks Canada said, per CBS News.