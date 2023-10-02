Homecoming Queen Hopeful Dies At 17 After Collapsing On Football Field Before Game

Breanne McKean, a 17-year-old high school senior and homecoming queen hopeful from Ohio, passed away Friday evening at a hospital after collapsing on the field at a football game, according to multiple reports.

Tim McKean, Breanne’s father and Mapleton high school’s athletic director, told News 5 Cleveland his daughter had collapsed on the field after being introduced. Mapleton Local Schools announced her passing on Facebook. (RELATED: Boston Red Sox Legend And Iconic Knuckleballer Tim Wakefield Dead At 57 After Battle With Brain Cancer)

“It is with a heavy heart that the Mapleton Local School District announces the passing of Bre McKean, a senior at Mapleton High School, on Friday, September 29, 2023 due to a medical emergency during homecoming festivities prior to the football game,” the post stated. “The Mapleton-South Central football game was suspended at halftime and the teams and student body were notified of this tragic event.”

Breanne’s father said she passed away at Ashland Hospital, per News 5 Cleveland.

Tim McKean said Breanne had positively impacted many lives and “was everything to us,” per News 5 Cleveland. He further shared his daughter was well versed in multiple sports like volleyball, basketball and softball.

“Grief counselors” are being made available for both staff and students alike starting Monday, and the homecoming dance that was scheduled for Sept 30 has been cancelled alongside all “athletic events” until after Wednesday,” Mapleton Local Schools said.

Breanne was one of three students in the race for “Senior Queen” in this year’s homecoming celebrations , the Akron Beacon Journal reported.