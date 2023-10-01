Boston Red Sox Legend And Iconic Knuckleballer Tim Wakefield Dead At 57 After Battle With Brain Cancer

Tim Wakefield — the legendary knuckleball pitcher who contributed to two World Series championship runs with the Boston Red Sox — has died at the age of 57 after his battle with brain cancer, according to an announcement from the franchise Sunday.

Last week on his podcast, former teammate Curt Schilling revealed that Wakefield had brain cancer, doing so without Wakefield’s consent that set off a firestorm in the world of baseball. The Red Sox confirmed that Wakefield had an illness after the fact, but did not elaborate citing Wakefield’s request for privacy.

“Tim’s kindness and indomitable spirit were as legendary as his knuckleball,” Red Sox owner John Henry said in a statement. “He not only captivated us on the field but was the rare athlete whose legacy extended beyond the record books to the countless lives he touched with his warmth and genuine spirit.” (RELATED: Calgary Flames Assistant GM Chris Snow Left With ‘Catastrophic Brain Injury’ After Suffering Cardiac Arrest)

“He had a remarkable ability to uplift, inspire, and connect with others in a way that showed us the true definition of greatness. He embodied the very best of what it means to be a member of the Boston Red Sox and his loss is felt deeply by all of us.”

Our hearts are broken with the loss of Tim Wakefield. Wake embodied true goodness; a devoted husband, father, and teammate, beloved broadcaster, and the ultimate community leader. He gave so much to the game and all of Red Sox Nation. Our deepest love and thoughts are with… pic.twitter.com/ah5kV2Yt8j — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 1, 2023

In 2016, Wakefield was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame.

This is breaking news and will be updated.