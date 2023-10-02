Housekeeper Allegedly Steals Jewelry From Memphis Home And Pawns It For More Than $30,000

A housekeeper in Memphis was arrested for theft after police discovered she’d allegedly stolen over $30,000 in jewelry and other items, according to a local report.

The unnamed alleged victim had been noticing her jewelry going missing since July, according to WREG. She reportedly suspected her housekeeper, identified as Evelyn Blair, and devised a scheme to set her up.

In September, the unnamed woman placed two baskets on her jewelry box. She later found both boxes had been moved and five rings were gone, WREG reported.

Memphis police found the missing items as well as a trove of other pieces of jewelry when they checked the local pawn database, according to the outlet. Blair, 62, had allegedly pawned at least seven pieces of jewelry at Cash America Pawn in South Memphis from October 2022 until September.

The items police found included an antique diamond bracelet worth over $25,000, a wedding band worth $3,000 and several other items. In total, the value of the items was appraised at $31,150, WREG reported. (RELATED: Armed Masked Man Robs Relative, Pistol-Whips His Cousin’s Boyfriend, Leaves With 10K In Jewelry: Report)

Blair was arrested on charges of theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000, per WREG.

Memphis has one of the highest crime rates in the country. The city’s property crime rate of 55.35 is higher than the national median of 19, per Neighborhood Scout.