REPORT: Jodie Turner-Smith Files For Divorce From Joshua Jackson After Three Years Of Marriage

Famous actress and model Jodie Turner-Smith recently filed for divorce from “Fatal Attraction” star Joshua Jackson in Los Angeles Superior Court, People reports.

Reports pointing to the end of their marriage made headlines Monday, according to the outlet. The famous couple tied the knot in 2019 and share a three-year old daughter. They were last photographed as a couple Sept. 9 while celebrating Turner-Smith’s 37th birthday in New York City, according to People. Details surrounding the reason for their alleged divorce have not been provided at the time of writing.

Jodie Turner-Smith Files for Divorce from Joshua Jackson https://t.co/fEyylkmtKm — TMZ (@TMZ) October 2, 2023

Turner-Smith and Jackson are each other’s first marriage. It is unclear whether the couple has separated, as no information pertaining to the reason behind the alleged breakdown of their relationship has yet been shared.

They were both spotted together at New York Fashion Week at the end of September and helped unveil the Lotus Emeya electric vehicle the same month. Turner-Smith notably made a solo appearance at the Albie Awards in late September.

The model has filed court documents requesting equal shared custody of their daughter, People reported, citing an unnamed source close to the couple.

The famous couple have previously spoken about their relationship but have seemingly not mentioned any underlying issues.

“When I first met my husband, we had a one-night stand,” the famous actress revealed on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in 2021. “We’re in a two, three-year one-night stand now.” (RELATED: ‘Crazy Week’: Joe Jonas Speaks Out After Divorce News)

The couple welcomed their daughter, Juno Rose Diana Jackson, in April 2020.