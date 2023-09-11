‘Crazy Week’: Joe Jonas Speaks Out After Divorce News

Famous singer Joe Jonas addressed fans on a personal level during his concert at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, after filing for divorce Sept. 5.

Jonas and his estranged wife, Sophie Turner, released a joint statement to social media, notifying fans that they had made the decision to end their relationship after four years of marriage. He spoke out about the rumors swirling around his personal affairs while on stage.

“It’s been a crazy week,” the 34-year-old star said to the packed crowd.

Jonas candidly expressed that he had been through a challenging time, instantly becoming relatable to the fans that had gathered to watch him perform live.

The headlines were populated with news of his divorce and speculative reports that he had seen or heard something on a Ring Camera that led him to leave his wife. He used his time in front of the live audience to set the record straight about anything they may have heard about his life.

“I just want to say, if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. OK?” he said, as he gestured toward his mouth.

Jonas Brothers fans could be heard hollering in support of his honest banter. (RELATED: Joe Jonas Admits To Sh*tting Himself On Stage)

Jonas thanked his fans “for the love and support to me and my family,” and ended his chat by saying, “I love you guys!” before he proceeded to perform.

The Jonas Brothers’ current tour is slated to perform more than 90 shows across 20 countries, USA Today reported.