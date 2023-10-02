MTG Shows How Easy It Would Have Been For Bowman Not To Pull The Fire Alarm

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene released a video Monday showing how easy it would have been for Democratic New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman to avoid pulling a fire alarm ahead of a House vote.

In the video posted to Twitter, Greene walks through the Cannon House office building to show how she and Bowman get from their offices to the U.S. Capitol to vote on the House floor. In the video, Greene approaches a fire alarm and then shows a pair of exit doors next to the alarm.

“Nowhere on the fire alarm does it say ‘pull the fire alarm to open the exit door,’ and I think ex-principal teachers know better,” Greene says. Bowman, who served as principal of a New York City middle school before running for Congress, claimed on Saturday that he “thought the alarm would open the door.”

“Let me show you how easy it is to exit the Cannon building if doors are closed for the weekend,” Greene continues in the video. “No need to pull a fire alarm, you simply have to walk down some steps. Jamaal Bowman knew what he was doing.”

“He was trying to interrupt the vote. Bowman needs to be arrested and prosecuted on the same charges being used to imprison J6ers,” she adds, referring to individuals arrested for their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Greene then proceeds to walk from the exit doors and the fire alarm to a pair of elevators that takes members to a tunnel in the U.S. Capitol. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. MTG Introduces Legislation That Would Ban Illegal Immigrants From Voting In DC)

Earlier, Bowman’s office released a memo hitting back at those criticizing him for pulling the alarm and describing extreme Republicans as “Nazis.” He later walked back the comment, calling the epithet “inappropriate” and claiming that it was used “without my consent.” (RELATED: Dem Rep. Jamaal Bowman Pulls Fire Alarm In Capitol Before House Vote)

Bowman is under investigation for pulling the alarm in the Capitol, which triggered an evacuation and delayed a vote to fund the government.