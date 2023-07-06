EXCLUSIVE: Rep. MTG Introduces Legislation That Would Ban Illegal Immigrants From Voting In DC

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced legislation Thursday that would implement mandatory photo voter ID in Washington D.C. and make it so no illegal immigrants cannot vote in elections.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the legislation, which is titled the “American Confidence in Elections: District of Columbia Voter Identification Act.” The bill specifically targets the District of Columbia Council’s Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act of 2022, which would allow illegal immigrants and legal non-citizens to vote in local elections. The D.C. city council passed the bill in late 2022 and transmitted it to Congress in January.

“Only American citizens should be voting in American elections. That’s why I introduced the District of Columbia Voter Identification Act to safeguard election integrity by implementing mandatory photo voter ID and ensuring only American citizens are casting ballots by instituting a citizenship requirement for voter registration,” Greene told the Caller before introducing the legislation.

“Not only will this force the DC Board of Elections to ensure only American citizens vote in our nation’s capital, this will set a standard and precedent for the rest of the country to follow,” Greene added.

New York Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney and Florida Republican Rep. Greg Steube are cosponsoring the bill .

READ THE LEGISLATION HERE:

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) —

In late January, the Daily Caller first broke the news that Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy and Sen. Ted Cruz would be introducing legislation in the House and Senate that would prevent illegal immigrants and noncitizens from voting in D.C. The legislation prohibits any federal funds from being used by the District to allow non-citizens to vote in any election. (RELATED: House Passes Resolution To Stop Illegal Immigrants From Voting In DC)

The bill requires D.C. to certify that it does not allow non-citizens to vote for application or receipt of federal funds.

There are at least 50,000 noncitizens living in the District, according to the Washington Post.