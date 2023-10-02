Watch Cop Heroically Save Motorist From Insane East Coast Flooding

Footage shared Friday showed the moment a heroic cop saved a motorist from intense flooding in Fairfield, New Jersey.

A video shared on Twitter by AccuWeather showed the moment a New Jersey police officer put a motorist over his back and waded through-waist-high flooding in what appears to be a parking lot or similar area.

The cop is apparently Fairfield Police Department’s corporal Steven D’Argenio, according to Fox News. And D’Argenio is basically what every man should strive to be: tough, sensible, and clearly incredible at doing his job protecting the people of this town.

A police officer in Fairfield, NJ, rescued this stranded motorist after his car became trapped in deep waters. Parts of New Jersey received more than 4 inches of rain Friday, leading to severe flooding and a state of emergency declared by the governor. #NJwx pic.twitter.com/vBIZThvwkD — AccuWeather (@accuweather) September 30, 2023

He quite literally throws the motorist — a full-grown adult male — over his back and carries him through the rain and high waters.

New Jersey and the rest of New England received an absolutely massive downpour on Thursday night. Parts of the Garden State received more than 4 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Flood waters also ravaged New York City. In some areas, it looked like the entire city would be swallowed by the ever-growing torrent of water.