Neighbors Called Cops On ‘Saw X’ Editor Because They Thought Someone Was Being ‘Tortured To Death’

“Saw X” director Kevin Greutert recently said neighbors called the police on movie editor Steve Forn after allegedly hearing the screaming sounds of his post-production footage and thinking someone was being tortured.

Greutert said police responded to the neighbor’s concerns and showed up at Forn’s doorstep to investigate what they believed to be a crime. “There was a knock at the door,” Greutert told New Musical Express (NME) in an article published Sept. 29.

“We have the doorbell [camera] video of the police walking up, [Forn answering the door] and the police saying, ‘The neighbors [have been] calling and saying someone’s being tortured to death in here,'” he said.

Forn apparently had to reassure the police nobody was being hurt in any way. “Actually, I’m just working on a movie… You can come in and see it if you want?’” he told responding officers, Greutert said.

The scene Forn was working on featured a screaming character attempting to escape from a horrifying “eye vacuum trap,” according to NME.

“It’s a pretty funny story. … Plus Steve is such a mild mannered guy. I can only imagine the look on his face when he realized what was happening!” Greutert told the outlet.

Greutert spoke of the “eye vacuum trap” during a recent interview with People, and explained it may be too much for some viewers.

“Rarely is something too extreme for ‘Saw,'” he said, referencing the graphic nature of the scenes in the film. Greutert edited seven “Saw” movies and directed three.

Producer Oren Koules also acknowledged the extreme content in the films, saying the crew had to stop holding production meetings in public spaces due to the fact passersby might hear them and misunderstand the situation. (RELATED: We Have A New Horror Flick To Add To Our Halloween Rotation, And It’s A Wicked One)

“We used to do it in a restaurant, but it doesn’t work as much anymore because people freak out sitting around us,” he told People.

“We’ll sit there and go, ‘So if we cut somebody’s ear off, how much blood do you think comes out? And if you rip out somebody’s tongue, can they still live? I know they can’t talk but…’ And you see people kind of looking at you overhearing, eavesdropping,” producer Mark Burg said.

“Saw X” is now playing in theaters.