‘Somehow Miraculously Closed’: ‘The View’ Co-Host Floats Conspiracy Theory About Jamaal Bowman Fire Alarm Incident

A co-host on “The View” questioned Monday if someone tried to prevent Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York from voting on the government continuing resolution Saturday.

Sunny Hostin backed Bowman’s claims that he pulled a fire alarm in the Cannon House Office Building Saturday because he was confused while trying to get to the floor of the House of Representatives to cast his vote. Some Republicans called for Bowman to face punishment for pulling the alarm, citing the treatment of many defendants involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol. (RELATED: ‘I’m Shaken’: Ana Navarro Stunned That Dem Senator She’s Known For 30 Years Is Allegedly A Crook)

WATCH:



“I don’t want to call it a stunt yet. There’s going to be an investigation,” Sunny Hostin said. “I know Jamaal, and so again, I’m a little biased, but the doors that are normally open so that he could get to the chambers to read were somehow miraculously closed. How did that happen?”

“Sometimes you’re freaking out and you’re in an elevator and you’re pressing all the buttons,” Hostin continued.

Republican Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri accused Bowman of trying to obstruct the proceedings on the continuing resolution during a Sunday appearance on Fox Business Network. Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakas said she would seek Bowman’s expulsion from the House over the incident, according to the New York Post.

“When we found that an individual elected to Congress would pull a fire alarm, that’s a new low,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said during a press conference after the passage of the continuing resolution. “We’ve watched how people have been treated if they’ve done something wrong in this Capitol. It will be interesting to see how he is treated on what he was trying to obstruct when it came to the American public.”

Prior to the incident with the fire alarm, Bowman, a former principal, claimed that a government shutdown would be “catastrophic” and would place “lifesaving programs” at risk.

“It’s quite possible he was trying to get in there, and the door — not panic, but if you are not looking because there’s a door that’s normally open, just go and you press a button,” Whoopi Goldberg said.

Bowman’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

