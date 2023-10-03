Acting Speaker Patrick McHenry Orders Pelosi To Pack Up Her Things, Vacate Capitol Hideaway Office

Acting House Speaker Patrick McHenry of North Carolina ordered Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California to vacate a hideaway office in the Capitol Tuesday, Politico reported.

McHenry ordered Pelosi to move out in an email sent hours after eight Republicans voted to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy along with 208 Democrats in a 216-210 vote Tuesday, according to Politico. Pelosi served as Speaker from 2019 to 2023 before Democrats lost the House of Representatives, despite Republicans underperforming expectations of a “red wave” nationally. (RELATED: ‘Tyranny Of Anarchists’: Mark Levin Unloads On Matt Gaetz Over Motion To Remove Kevin McCarthy As Speaker)

“Please vacate the space tomorrow, the room will be re-keyed,” an email from the House Administration Committee to Pelosi’s staff said, Politico reported.

McHenry, who serves as chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, was McCarthy’s first choice to serve as Speaker pro tempore in the event that he was forced out, according to Politico.

“Sadly, because I am in California to mourn the loss of and pay tribute to my dear friend Dianne Feinstein, I am unable to retrieve my belongings at this time,” Pelosi told Politico.

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida introduced the motion to vacate the chair Monday after the House passed a continuing resolution that averted a government shutdown Saturday. McCarthy announced Tuesday evening he would not seek to reclaim the speakership after he lost the vote on the motion to vacate the chair.

“I leave the speakership with a sense of pride, accomplishment, and yes optimism. From the day I entered politics, my initial mission has always been to make tomorrow better than today. I fought for what I believe in, and I believe in this country of America. My goals have not changed. My ability to fight is just in a different form,” McCarthy said.

Pelosi didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.