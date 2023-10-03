McCarthy Addresses Media After Being Ousted As Speaker, Says He Will Not Run Again

Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy delivered a speech Tuesday night after being ousted as speaker, saying he will not be running for the position again.

Just after McCarthy addressed his conference where he told members he would not be seeking the speakership again, he delivered a speech in the U.S. Capitol, saying he is leaving the speakership with a sense of pride, accomplishment and optimism.

The U.S. House voted Tuesday to remove McCarthy as speaker after Democrats joined with eight House Republicans to vote for a motion to vacate the chair.

“I don’t regret standing up for choosing governance over grievance. It is my responsibility. It is my job. I do not regret negotiating, or government is designed to find compromise. I don’t regret my efforts to build coalitions and find solutions. I was raised to solve problems not create them. So I may have lost the vote today. But as I walk out of this chamber, I feel fortunate to have served the American people,” McCarthy said in his speech.

“I leave the speakership with a sense of pride, accomplishment, and yes optimism. From the day I entered politics, my initial mission has always been to make tomorrow better than today. I fought for what I believe in, and I believe in this country of America. My goals have not changed. My ability to fight is just in a different form,” he added.

McCarthy then took a few questions from reporters.

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz filed the motion to vacate the chair Monday night, which then picked up the support of Democrats. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries “definitively” called for a vote against any procedural motion to delay the motion to vacate the chair earlier Tuesday and also said Democrats should vote to remove McCarthy. (RELATED: House Votes To Remove Kevin McCarthy As Speaker)

Before the final vote, there was a motion to table to the vote, which failed with 11 Republicans voting against the motion to table the vote.

The final vote on the motion to vacate was 216-210. Gaetz, along with Republican Reps. Bob Good, Tim Burchett, Eli Crane, Matt Rosendale, Andy Biggs, Ken Buck and Nancy Mace voted for the motion to vacate the chair.

After the conference meeting, Republican Texas Rep. Troy Nehls nominated former President Donald Trump to be speaker of the House.