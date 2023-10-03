Hunter Biden Had ‘Nervous Energy’ While Entering Courthouse, CBS Reporter Says

A CBS News reporter noted Hunter Biden exuded “nervous energy” as he entered a federal courthouse for arraignment on Tuesday.

Hunter Biden entered a not guilty plea in a federal court in Wilmington, Delaware, to three counts surrounding the purchase of a revolver. Biden was indicted on Sept. 14 by a federal grand jury on charges of illegally possessing a firearm while using illegal drugs, and for making false statements in the course of purchasing the firearm. (RELATED: Forensic Accountant Says Hunter Biden Got Over Twice The Salary From Burisma That US Oil Giant Paid Directors)

“This was an extraordinary scene that unfolded in the courthouse behind me, the son of a sitting president facing felony gun charges,” CBS Senior Investigative Correspondent Catherine Herridge said. “As Hunter Biden entered the courtroom on the second floor he passed by me, I was no more than about five feet away, and there was a sense of nervous energy, a nervous smile, a sense of real apprehension as we headed into the proceeding.”

WATCH:



“It lasted about 20 minutes. The federal judge asked the president’s son if he understood the charges, the potential serious penalties and that he had a right to remain silent, and to each he responded with a strong and soft voice, ‘Yes, your Honor,’” Herridge continued. “And when it came time to enter the plea that was done by his attorney, Abbe Lowell, who said, Mr. Biden pleads not guilty to the three charges.”

Biden pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and a felony gun charge during a July 26 hearing after a plea bargain that was announced on June 20 collapsed.

“What’s striking to me is that just two months ago, Hunter Biden entered this courthouse with the degree of optimism and a lot of confidence, but as we saw that plea deal collapse, and I was inside that courtroom, what we see now is that the chapter is not closing for Hunter Biden or for his family, or for his father, the president,” Herridge said.

