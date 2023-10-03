Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar Carjacked At Gunpoint Outside DC Apartment

Democrat Henry Cuellar, who represents Texas’ 28th district, was carjacked at gunpoint outside his residence in the Navy Yard area of Washington, D.C., on Monday.

Three armed men reportedly approached Cuellar while he was parking his car at the district’s Navy Yard neighborhood at around 9:30 p.m., ABC News reported. The suspects took off with Cuellar’s car, however the congressman did not sustain any injuries, according to the outlet.

Cuellar’s Chief of Staff, Jacob Hochberg, confirmed the carjacking in a statement released late Monday night, assuring the public of the Dem rep’s safety. “As Congressman Cuellar was parking his car this evening, 3 armed assailants approached the Congressman and stole his vehicle,” Hochberg said in a statement. “Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement. Thank you to Metro PD and Capitol Police for their swift action and for recovering the Congressman’s vehicle.”

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar was carjacked Monday night by three armed attackers, his office says, adding the Texas Democrat was not harmed in the incident. https://t.co/oX3adsw960 — The Associated Press (@AP) October 3, 2023

The Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C., did not officially disclose the victim’s identity but acknowledged the incident. “There was a report of an armed carjacking that came in at approximately 9:32 pm at the intersection of New Jersey and K Street, Southeast. We do not have victim information at this time,” they said in a statement, according to ABC News. (RELATED: Democratic Rep Assaulted In Her Washington DC Apartment)

“DC’s Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking that happened around 9:30 p.m. in DC’s Navy Yard neighborhood. The victim has been identified as a Member of Congress, so the USCP has investigators working with MPD on this case. Injuries were not reported. Detectives are working to track down the suspects,” the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement published by NBC Washington.