GOP Rep Appears To Purposely Shove Himself Into Gaetz After McCarthy Vote

Republican North Carolina Rep. Greg Murphy appeared to purposely shove himself into Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz on Tuesday after Gaetz successfully ousted Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House.

Gaetz filed a motion to vacate the chair on Monday, garnering the support of Democrats. A motion to table the vote failed after 11 Republicans voted against it, and the actual vote on the motion to vacate was 216-210.

Gaetz was speaking with CNN when Murphy appeared to purposely walk right into Gaetz, who quickly turned around. (RELATED: ‘Boo All You Want’: Gaetz Loses It On Fellow GOP Members)

“I was very disappointed that Mr. McHenry said that we won’t be engaging the people’s work until next week, until Tuesday of next week,” Gaetz said as Murphy shoved him with his right shoulder.

Matt Gaetz frustrated that RINOs want to take a week off before electing a new Speaker: “I was very disappointed that Mr. McHenry said that we won’t be engaging the people’s work until next Tuesday. We should stay, we should work, we should have the Speaker election this week.” pic.twitter.com/bWqSkEqWpp — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 3, 2023

“I think that’s burning a lot of time,” Gaetz continued.

Murphy called Gaetz’s motion to vacate “asinine” in a tweet hours before the vote took place.