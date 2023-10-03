Montana Bear Attack Leaves 73-Year-Old Woman Hospitalized As Husband Springs Into Action To Save Her

A 73-year-old woman was airlifted to a hospital in Kalispell, Montana, after she and her husband notified authorities Sunday that they had been attacked by a bear.

The couple were walking their dog on national forestland when they were ambushed by the bear, according to a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP). Her husband successfully used bear spray to repel the animal from attacking his wife, but not after she sustained injuries. The couple returned to their car and drove to a safe location where they could alert authorities.

The type of the bear that attacked the couple was unknown as of Monday afternoon, the press release noted. Authorities collected a hair sample from the attack site that will be used for genetic testing, FWP spokesperson Dillon Tabish told the Flathead Beacon. Both grizzly and black bears are found in the northwest region of Montana where the attack occurred, according to LibbyMT.com. (RELATED: Video Shows Mother Shielding Son From Dangerously Close Bear Who Is Eating Their Food)

The extent of the woman’s injuries remains unknown at the time of writing. Fall is a particularly active period for bears as “they consume more food in preparation for hibernation,” according to FWP.

A woman was injured in a bear encounter on Sunday north of Polebridge, near the U.S.-Canada border. Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks were notified that a woman was attacked along the bank of Trail Creek about 3 p.m. https://t.co/bkO47Srops — NBC Montana (@NBCMontana) October 2, 2023

Tabish said the couple owns property in the area, according to NBC Montana.

A grizzly bear attacked and killed a Canadian couple and their dog in Banff National Park in Alberta on Saturday.